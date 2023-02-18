Greg Hardy Got Knocked Out in his Bare Knuckle Fighting Debut
Greg Hardy finally washed out of the UFC last year after three straight losses. On Friday night he made his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut against Josh Watson, a man who will now finally get his own Wikipedia page because he knocked out Hardy.
People were not disappointed with the result. Hardy has lost four consecutive fights by knockout.
Hardy was originally arrested for domestic violence in 2014. He was suspended by the NFL and was out of the league before the 2016 season. That's when he took up MMA and was promoted by Dana White and the UFC and got to fight on ESPN+.