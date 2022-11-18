Green Bay Packers Fans Booed the Home Team at Lambeau Field After a Six-Point Half
The Tennessee Titans went into Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football and took a 14-6 lead into halftime against the Green Bay Packers. The Titans pretty much dominated the first half with about twice as many points, plays, yards and time of possession. When the teams went into halftime, the Lambeau faithful booed. And it was loud enough for Al Michaels to take note.
Another excellent showing for the Packers. So far they look more like the team that lost five straight than the team that beat the Dallas Cowboys last week. If they lose tonight they'll be 4-7 this season.