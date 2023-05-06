Grant Williams' Face Getting Smushed Into the Court by Joel Embiid is the Image of the Playoffs So Far
The Boston Celtics spoiled Joel Embiid's MVP ceremony last night, winning Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers to go up 2-1 in their second-round playoff series. There was quite a scary moment in the fourth quarter, though, involving the league MVP and Grant Williams that gave us the image of the playoffs.
Behold: Embiid accidentally curb-stomping Williams and smushing his face fully into the court.
Williams was okay, fortunately; he got cleaned up and returned to the court shortly thereafter. A mic'd up segment caught Embiid apologizing and the two had a nice moment in the midst of an intense playoff matchup.
I mean, look at this:
Wild stuff. Never know what you're gonna get in the playoffs.