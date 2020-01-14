Grant Williams Will Dye His Hair Pink if the Celtics Get Three All-Stars
By Liam McKeone | Jan 14 2020
Grant Williams, the 22nd pick in this past NBA draft, has had a quiet rookie season thus far in Boston. He's averaging a whopping 3.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 15 minutes per game. Given he's not quick enough to stay in front of most forwards and that he gives up at least three inches and 30 pounds to any center in the league, there was always going to be an adjustment period. He's worked his way into Brad Stevens' rotation with his high defensive IQ, but has a long way to go before he's a legitimately impactful rotation player.
In the meantime, Williams has spent the first four months of his NBA career endearing himself to local fans and media alike with his infectious personality. It was on full display Monday night, when he gave a comprehensive presentation on the All-Star cases of Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown after a Celtics' victory against Chicago. He also promised to dye his hair pink should all three end up in Chicago next month.
Just pure content here. He's a big kid having fun in the NBA.
Now, you may ask yourself, "Who would care what color Grant Williams' hair is?" And the answer to that is me. I care. I want to see his pink hair on the court during unimportant minutes and garbage time. You should care, because Grant would care if it were you out there. So vote for Kemba and the Jays to make this a reality.