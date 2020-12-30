Graham Mertz Broke the Duke's Mayo Bowl Trophy
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 30, 2020, 5:59 PM EST
We've already discussed our disappointment with the Duke's Mayo Bowl already, but more has happened in the aftermath of Wisconsin's 42-28 win over Wake Forest. After head coach Paul Chryst wasn't doused with mayonnaise in the post game celebration, there was more disappointment in the Badgers' locker room:
Yes, the Badgers managed to break the trophy they received for winning the game, but we weren't initially sure how it happen. Well, now we know:
Those are two videos showing redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz dancing poorly and dropping the trophy, which immediately smashed into a thousand pieces.
That's a bad fumble. Seriously, Mertz's draft stock could take a hit once scouts get a look at this film. He doesn't look too sturdy on his feet, then loses his grip without a defender even touching him. There's a pretty good pocket around him and he just ... dropped it. Mel Kiper is going to have a field day with this footage.
Mertz finished the bowl game completing 11 of 17 passes for 130 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. He also ran the ball five times for 12 yards and two more scores. I guess we can tack on one crunch-time fumble to that line.