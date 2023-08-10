Graham Ascraft Says Jazz Chisholm 'Pissed Me Off'
Cincinnati Reds starter Graham Ashcraft was excellent Wednesday night, going seven innings and allowing one run on three hits while striking out seven in a 5-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. But one moment stood out. He appeared extra pumped up, then talked trash after striking out Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the sixth inning. He was asked about the incident after the game and gave a forceful response.
Here's video of what happened:
Here's Ashcraft's response to it after the game:
He "pissed me off" is interesting, since there wasn't anything obvious that happened between Ashcraft and Chisholm during the game. It's possible he's referring back to Monday night when, after blasting a home run, Chisholm patted Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson on the butt.
Watch:
Not sure if that's what he's referring to but, frankly, that seems pretty innocuous.
Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a single and three strikeouts on the night, but the Marlins had the last laugh.
The two teams don't play each other again this season, so it will be interesting to see if the animosity carries over to the 2024 MLB season.