Gradey Dick's NBA Draft Suit Is a Tribute to Dorothy's Ruby Slippers
Gradey Dick and Dorothy Gale are both Kansas natives and that clearly means something to Dick, who paid tribute to the Wizard of Oz heroine with his draft-night outfit. The Kansas guard showed up the 2023 NBA Draft wearing a suit that looked like it was made out of Dorothy's ruby slippers. It was something.
Check it out:
I mean, you've got to give the kid credit for being bold.
The 19-year-old Wichita native just finished up his freshman year at Kansas and he was excellent. He averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.7 minutes per game. He shot 40.3 from beyond the ac and 85.4 percent from the free throw line. At 6-foot-6 he's got great size and shooting ability as a playmaking wing. That's why he's projected as a lottery pick.
Most importantly, he's got interesting tastes in fashion, which should serve him well in the NBA.