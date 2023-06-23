Gradey Dick Is a Content Machine
By Kyle Koster
Kansas' Gradey Dick accomplished the near-impossible last night, stealing a lot of the spotlight from Victor Wembanyama during the NBA Draft. It took wearing a suit modeled after Dorothy's ruby red slippers from the Wizard of Oz and having someone put together a sizzle reel of his hijinks during his one year in Lawrence, but the 6-foot-8 sneaky athlete got there. And Toronto Raptors fans who weren't locked into college basketball last year can rest easy knowing that they're bringing in a real character.
Look. One doesn't grow up with that surname without developing a solid sense of humor. Having lottery pick talent doesn't hurt the confidence either.
Immediately after being selected, Dick had two things on his mind. Making sure his passport is in order and becoming boys with Drake. And honestly, you could really see these two getting along.
Whatever type of career Gradey has, it's an absolute lock that you're going to be seeing a lot of his jerseys at music festivals for years to come.
Oh, and Drake has already followed him back.