Roundup: Grace Van Dien Reveals Producer Misconduct; Georgetown Fires Patrick Ewing; UNC Out of March Madness
Michigan passes bill repealing 1931 abortion ban ... Gulf cartel apologizes after Americans are kidnapped and killed in Mexico ... Former Ohio House speaker convicted in $60 million bribery scheme ... Stocks plummeted on Thursday ... Russia continues to pummel Ukrainian cities ... A look at Joe Biden's new budget plan ... China's Xi takes third term as president ... Grace Van Dien opens up about producer pressuring her for sex ... "Shrinking" renewed for Season 2 at Apple ... Michael B. Jordan eyes "Creed" film and TV universe at Amazon ... Robert Blake died at 89 ... Kevin Durant likely out at least two weeks ... North Carolina likely to miss NCAA Tournament ... Georgetown fired Patrick Ewing ... Virginia's Ben Vander Plas out for the season ... Shawn Kemp is not facing charges after drive-by shooting ...
Ranking the NFL's top 25 free agents [Yahoo Sports]
Kansas is focused amid Bill Self's hospitalization [CBS Sports]
The inside story of how Aaron Judge returned to the Yankees [The Athletic]
Michigan flopped. What does Juwan Howard do now? [Sports Illustrated]
Jim Boeheim, sour to the last [Defector]
If Tom Brady doesn't come back, what will we talk about? [The Big Lead]
Pedro Pascal battled the wings of death on Hot Ones this week.
The trailer for Jennifer Lawrence's No Hard Feelings is out.
Jenna Ortega played Box of Lies with Jimmy Fallon.
This is getting weird.
But first, Daniel.
Blink 182 -- "Kings of the Weekend"