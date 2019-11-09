Gordon Hayward Has a Fractured Hand By Kyle Koster | Nov 09 2019 Jason Miller/Getty Images

Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward, who was beginning to look every bit the player he was before his devastating leg injury, has suffered another blow. The 6-foot-9 forward went down during today's game against the San Antonio Spurs and the team has announced a left hand fracture.

This is where Gordon Hayward got hurt late in the first half. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/UyR0HiOZk7 — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) November 9, 2019

Hayward was averaging 20.3 points and 7.9 rebounds on the young season, and rounding into a key contributor for the Celtics, who have realistic designs on winning the East, if not the whole thing.

It's another tough break from one of the league's promising young stars who just can't seem to stay healthy enough to stay on the court.