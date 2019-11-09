The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Gordon Hayward Has a Fractured Hand

By Kyle Koster | Nov 09 2019

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics drives down court during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 05, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Celtics defeated the Cavaliers 119-113. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward, who was beginning to look every bit the player he was before his devastating leg injury, has suffered another blow. The 6-foot-9 forward went down during today's game against the San Antonio Spurs and the team has announced a left hand fracture.

Hayward was averaging 20.3 points and 7.9 rebounds on the young season, and rounding into a key contributor for the Celtics, who have realistic designs on winning the East, if not the whole thing.

It's another tough break from one of the league's promising young stars who just can't seem to stay healthy enough to stay on the court.