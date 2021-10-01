Good Morning Football's Wall Streeters Are Back and As Obnoxious As Ever
When Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt debuted their Wall Streeters characters, it was immediately evident that this would be the show's best bit until it stopped being one. They smartly only dole it out to the audience once in a blue moon so it remains special. There are few things in this world that compare to waking up and discovering that these guys are going to be on television shouting in a manner even Donnie Azoff would find a bit over-the-top. Today is one of those days and that feeling is here and we just want to stay up all weekend and ... you know what, that might be the white powder talking there.
Jared and Trent hit the pavement just a stone's throw from the New York Stock Exchange and had some very loud and very aggressive opinions about what will happen in Week 4 of the NFL slate. Jared loves the Rams. Trent loves the Rams. Neither of them wants to think about tomorrow and the inevitable stretch Upstate for cooking the books.
This duo is simply the best. And the worst! Like Slippery Pete from Seinfeld. A show neither Jared or Trent have much use for. One prefers Titus and the other only watches TikToks from celebrity life coaches and Joe Rogan.
Not sure how much anyone should be trusting these guys on pink sheets or burgeoning Thai cryptocurrency opportunities but, yeah, Stafford and the Rams do look pretty awesome. One of those classic The Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point situations.