Kaylee Hartung Spoke About Her Fight Against Coronavirus on 'Good Morning America'
By Kyle Koster | Mar 18 2020
ABC News correspondent Kaylee Hartung, who has been diagnosed with coronavirus, joined Robin Roberts on Good Morning America to speak about her experience this morning. Hartung reports that she is feeling much better after possibly contracting the virus while reporting on its outbreak in the Seattle area.
Hartung also shared that she was not suffering from the same symptoms usually associated with coronavirus and that she feels a sense of guilt for being able to obtain a test when others haven't been able to get access to one. She spoke about having to make uncomfortable phone calls to those she came into contact with, which is an element of the process some may not have considered, but is clearly the responsible thing.
Her message is one that should be clear by now: take this thing seriously. It does not discriminate. It can impact a healthy 34-year-old who, in turn, can impact so many others.