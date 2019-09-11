Golfer Hits Hole-in-One With a Baseball Bat [Video] By Brian Alexander Giuffra | Sep 11 2019

Fake? Probably, but it’s not my job to disprove these videos. It’s my job to find them and post them and listen to everyone tell me how stupid I am for posting them because they are so obviously fake.

Previously: Phil Mickelson, Host of Other Golfers Attempt to Swing Like Happy Gilmore [Video]

Previously: Golfer Doesn’t Like Tee Shot, Breaks Driver, Throws Club and Hits Friend [Video]

Previously: Meghan Hardin From Big Break Atlantis is Your New Favorite Golfer

Previously: Rory McIlroy Versus Trash Talking Golf Robot Hitting Balls In Washing Machines is a Huge Win For Golf