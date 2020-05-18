Unpopular Opinion: Golfers Golfing in Shorts Looks Terrible
By Kyle Koster | May 18 2020
Four professional golfers played some golf on television on Sunday, providing a brief reminder of simpler times. It was a weird scene made a bit weirder than it needed to be due to a lack of mic'd-up chatter from Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Matthew Wolff, and Rickie Fowler. All told, though, the TaylorMade Driving Relief charity skins match was a success because it gave a diversion and raised money for a good cause.
The environment was loose and casual with the players carrying their own bags and oftentimes appearing to forget the whole thing was televised. As such, they wore shorts, which is fine and logical. No need for any cranky old farts getting worked up over it.
Unless, of course, someone were to suggest that PGA players should be allowed to wear the same short pants during actual competition. That right there would be an abomination.
I'm sorry, but I just cannot take these shorts-wearing guys seriously. We simply cannot let the Insert Corporate Sponsor Here Invitational be sullied by bare legs. It's low-class. If I wanted to watch something that looked like Ernst & Young middle managers hiding from their wives and kids for four hours, my local course is open for that exact specific endeavor.
Many will say I am on the wrong side of history and need to mellow out while handing me a funny cigarette but this is just how I feel. If you want to come out here and actively make the case for more close-up shots of McIlroy's legs, then please, go ahead.
He's an absolute specimen. Yet the look is just not working for him.
Sports really need to come back. If for no other reason than because a post like this won't even make it past the ideation phase.