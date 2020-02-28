Golf Channel Moving Offices from Orlando to Stamford, CT
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 28 2020
Golf Channel is moving its offices from Orlando, Florida to Stamford, Connecticut, the network has confirmed to The Big Lead. Golf Channel has been headquartered in Orlando since it launched in early 1995; the move to Stamford aligns its operations with its parent company, NBC Sports.
“Our aim is to be as transparent as possible with our employees, therefore as we began this process we informed teams today that some of our media operations will be transitioning to new locations over the next year or more," a Golf Channel spokesperson tells The Big Lead. "Geographic consolidation is a growing and sensible trend across the media industry, and as our business continues to evolve, we’ll continue to look for ways to operate as effectively as possible to deliver world-class coverage to our loyal audiences."
The news on the office relocation was first reported by the No Laying Up podcast.
It is unclear at present time what this will mean for any individuals who work at Golf Channel, and it is not expected that anybody will know about their career futures until late April at the earliest.