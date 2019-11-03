Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup Used to Be Unbelievable, Now It's Unbelievably Bad By Stephen Douglas | Nov 02 2019 Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

For Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals the Golden State Warriors' starting lineup consisted of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant. That was June 10th. Less than five months later, on November 2nd, here is starting lineup the Warriors used against the Charlotte Hornets.

They used to trot out five (probable) Hall of Famers. In less than half a year they've sunk to Ky Bowman, Jordan Pool, Glenn Robinson III, Eric Paschall and Willie Cauley-Stein. Three of them are rookies. The longest tenured player in the lineup in Glenn Robinson III. The Hornets won the game, 93-87.

As wild as the Warriors' lineup was tonight, don't think that Golden State is tanking. They aren't. This is just the reality they're facing right now. If anyone from any of those Finals teams were healthy or on the team, they would play. But they aren't. So the Warriors are unbelievably bad.