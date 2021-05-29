Gio Urshela Walked on Three Balls And No One Said Anything
Gio Urshela got a gift Friday night and no one seemed to notice. The New York Yankees third baseman walked on three pitches against the Detroit Tigers and not a single person on the field protested or made a stink.
In the top of the sixth inning with one out, Urshela dug in to face Kyle Funkhouser. The first pitch was a ball, up and in (1-0). The second was fouled off to the left side (1-1). The third was a called strike on the outside corner (1-2). The fourth was a check-swing foul ball (1-2). The fifth was a ball high (2-2). The sixth was fouled off (2-2). The seventh was fouled off (2-2). The eighth was fouled off (2-2). The ninth was a ball and Urshela walked to first on what should have been a 3-2 count.
Watch:
That's nutty.
What appears to have happened is the fourth pitch -- the check swing foul -- was somehow registered as a ball:
Everyone else must have just forgotten the count. There's no way that fourth pitch was a ball, if you watch the video again, he clearly fouls the ball off and the catcher gets a new ball from the umpire.
In the end it didn't matter, the Tigers won 3-2, but I'm just amazed not a single person on the field noticed.