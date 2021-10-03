Gio Urshela Made the Catch of the Year in Game 162
New York Yankees shortstop Gio Urshela just made the undisputed catch of the year on the final day of the MLB season. The play was so incredibly it belies description so I'll just let you check out the video.
Check it out:
Here's another angle:
The amount of ground he covered, the fact that he made the snag then just launched into the Rays' dugout, is all just incredible. The reckless disregard for his own safety ramps this catch up a few notches. It was reminiscent of the famous Derek Jeter catch in the stands where he broke his fall with his own face.
Maybe the funniest part of the Urshela play was everyone's least-favorite umpire, Angel Hernandez, attempting to make the call and flipping into the dugout:
Good god that's hilarious. He tried to look cool by hopping the railing into the Rays' dugout and quickly learned he's not James Bond.
Anyway, here's hoping Urshela is OK. He has stayed in the game but appeared to be limping.