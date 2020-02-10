Gilbert Arenas and Tracy McGrady Are Absolutely Crushing Roy Hibbert
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Roy Hibbert endured a pretty rough April. Just a handful of days into May, things have somehow gotten infinitely worse for the Pacers center. We’re at the point where Tracy McGrady and former Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas have gotten in on the Hibbert bashing.
Sure, you can always expect reactive fans, especially ones that reside on Twitter, to eagerly pile on a string of poor performances. But former players? Ouch.
Here’s a sampling of Gilbert’s graffiti:
Mercy is for the weak:
Softer than baby shit? It appears so:
We’re days or mere hours away from starting to feel bad for the tragically unproductive Roy Hibbert.