Roundup: Gigi Hadid Quits Twitter; Aaron Rodgers Melts Down; Tom Brady Sets Game-Winning Drive Record
Get ready for a total lunar eclipse on Tuesday ... Celebrities criticize Elon Musk's Twitter subscription plan ... Powerball jackpot grows to $1.9 billion ... Meta could begin large scale layoffs this week ... U.N. climate summit begins ... The Donald Trump-Ron DeSantis rift is growing ... Twitter is frantically trying to rehire workers it just laid off ... "Black Adam" topped the box office again ... The best moments from the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony ... Gigi Hadid quit Twitter ... Georgia is a near-unanimous No. 1 this week ... Justin Fields broke NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback ... Lions handed the Packers their fifth-straight loss ... Tom Brady added another record to his list ... Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs topped the Titans in OT ...
Brutal Aaron Rodgers mistakes cost Packers dearly [Yahoo Sports]
Just look at Aaron Rodgers [Defector]
What on Earth is wrong with Aaron Rodgers? [The Big Lead]
The Astros are World Series champions -- no asterisk needed [Sports Illustrated]
NFL Week 9 grades [CBS Sports]
The many reasons for the extreme confidence of the Dolphins' offense [The Athletic]
