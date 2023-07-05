Roundup: Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio Dating; Joey Chestnut Wins Again; Shohei Ohtani Leaves Start With Blister
Deaths reported in two separate fireworks incidents ... Fans keep throwing things at artists on stage ... Cocaine found in the White House ... Airlines struggled before the weekend, their stocks didn't ... Remembering the Highland Park massacre one year later ... Biden faces renewed pressure to overhaul Supreme Court ... Meta prepares Twitter rival ... Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio appear to be dating ... "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is staying in line with tempered box office expectations ... Mike Trout hit the IL before Rendon, Ohtani leave with injuries ... Texas A&M lands five-star wide receiver Cameron Coleman ... The Padres designated Nelson Cruz for assignment ... Nathan's Hot Dog eating Contest delayed before Joey Chestnut won again ... Alcaraz, Murray roll at Wimbledon ..
The best and worst deals from NBA free agency [CBS Sports]
NFL teams that stunk in 2022 but will be good in 2023 [Yahoo Sports]
Money isn't winning in the 2023 MLB standings [The Ringer]
Latest MLB power rankings [The Athletic]
After Barbie, Mattel is raiding its entire toybox [The New Yorker]
Are the Los Angeles Angels cursed? [The Big Lead]
The full 2023 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Contest.
The trailer for Netflix's Sylvester Stallone documentary.
The Always Sunny Podcast discussed "The D.E.N.N.I.S. System" episode.
DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince -- "Summertime"