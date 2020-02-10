GIF: What States Produce the Most First and Second Round NFL Draft Picks?
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Where did the top players in the NFL Draft develop their skills? Instead of showing what state and colleges produce the most NFL draft picks, I went through the last decade of players, and created the GIF above based off of what state has the most high school players drafted in the first two rounds of the NFL. You can see the state-by-state comparison here.
As expected, California (80), Florida (68), and Texas (66) consistently produce high school athletes that are drafted in the first two rounds. There have also been high school athletes from Canada, Ghana, Samoa, Germany, England, and Estonia drafted in the first two rounds since 2004. That’s better than four states that have not produced any players drafted in the first two round in the last decade: Maine, North Dakota, Rhode Island, and Vermont.
I also made one based on total high school players drafted in the first round for each state. 22 states have had one or no players drafted in the first round over the last decade. Interestingly, while the Oregon Ducks have become a national power over the last decade, the only player from Oregon to get drafted in the first round is Ndamukong Suh. Suh went to Nebraska, one of the states that has not had a first round pick in that time period.
[data via Pro-Football-Reference]