GIF: Blonde Yankees Fan Was Irate After Not Catching Home Run Ball
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
A Yankees home run ball slightly missed this woman in the crowd. She was not pleased. At least she didn’t plow over a defenseless little kid.
That’s basically what being a Mets fan is like, every day.
[GIF via @corkgaines]
