Giants Save (Or Ruin) Thanksgiving With Late Touchdown to Cover, Go Over
In an annual Thanksgiving tradition, gamblers everywhere were forced to live and die with their bets while their families looked on with great curiosity. Anyone who bet the spread (DAL -10) or total (45.5) in New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys rode that roller coaster down to the wire. Salvation or damnation finally came with eight seconds remaining when Daniel Jones connected with Richie James for a one-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-20.
Dallas would recover the onside kick and take a knee to end things as euphoria or deep despair set in, depending on which tickets were being held. Gambling remains an imperfect science, often flipping on a dime or meaningless touchdown. You gotta love it. Or hate it.