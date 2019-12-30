Giants Fire Head Coach Pat Shurmur After Two Seasons By Liam McKeone | Dec 30 2019 Pat Shurmur | Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The New York Giants have fired head coach Pat Shurmur after two seasons at the helm, per Ian Rapoport.

The #Giants have fired coach Pat Shurmur, source says. It’s over after two years. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2019

Shumur only managed nine wins over the past two seasons as the Giants have struggled in Eli Manning's twilight years. From an outside perspective, Shurmur did good work with rookie QB Daniel Jones this year, but his turnover issues didn't improve over the course of the season, which partially falls on his head coach.

Given how much the direction of the franchise has changed since Shurmur was hired, he didn't really get a fair shake of things. But he also didn't give the Giants any reason to keep him, and moving on is in the best interest of New York and their young franchise quarterback. The search for Jones' new mentor begins.