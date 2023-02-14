Five New York Giants Who Won't Be Back in 2023
6 of 6
Jihad Ward
Ward is hitting free agency this spring and didn't have an impact contract year. PFF handed him a dismal grade of 43.7 in the 17 games he played in 2022 and that's not good enough when you play next to Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence. He finished the season with 43 tackles and three sacks. Ward was on a one-year prove-it contract with the Giants and, well, he didn't prove it.
The talent is there for the 28-year-old former second-round pick, but he didn't make enough of an impact to warrant a new deal.