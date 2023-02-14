Five New York Giants Who Won't Be Back in 2023
Sterling Shepard
Shepard has come to the end of the four-year, $41 million deal he signed in 2019 and is hitting free agency. While he has been with the Giants since they made him a second-round pick back in 2016, the two sides are poised to go their separate ways this offseason. Shepard tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2022 season and missed the rest of the campaign.
At 30 years old, with declining numbers and coming off major knee surgery the Giants have little reason to bring him back. Upgrading Daniel Jones' receiving corps has to be a priority this offseason, which leaves no money for Shepard.