Five New York Giants Who Won't Be Back in 2023
Matt Breida
Breida is a solid, cheap backup running back, and that's the value he provides. In 2022 he played in all 17 regular season games for the Giants and gained 220 yards on 54 carries, while catching 20 passes for 118 yards. It seems likely Saquon Barkley will be back in New York and, given what they'll spend to keep him, the Giants should find a better insurance policy than a limited journeyman.
Gary Brightwell can fill that role for now if the Giants don't land anyone else. He looked good in late-season action and certainly carries more upside than Breida, who is a reliable NFL player but not much more.