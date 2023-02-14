The Big Lead
Five New York Giants Who Won't Be Back in 2023

Ryan Phillips
Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants / Jim McIsaac/GettyImages
Nick Gates
NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles / Tim Nwachukwu/GettyImages

Gates is hitting free agency this offseason and it's hard to see the Giants bringing him back. He's only played in 12 games over the past two seasons thanks to a horrific leg injury he suffered in 2021. When the 27-year-old guard/center was on the field in 2022, he wasn't good enough to hand a long-term deal to.

Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of only 60.3, which is below average. With a ton of cash available under the salary cap, the Giants will have the necessary ammunition to upgrade the offensive line. They can do better than Gates.

