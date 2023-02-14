Five New York Giants Who Won't Be Back in 2023
Nick Gates
Gates is hitting free agency this offseason and it's hard to see the Giants bringing him back. He's only played in 12 games over the past two seasons thanks to a horrific leg injury he suffered in 2021. When the 27-year-old guard/center was on the field in 2022, he wasn't good enough to hand a long-term deal to.
Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of only 60.3, which is below average. With a ton of cash available under the salary cap, the Giants will have the necessary ammunition to upgrade the offensive line. They can do better than Gates.