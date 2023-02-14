Five New York Giants Who Won't Be Back in 2023
Kenny Golladay
Golladay has been a massive bust since the Giants signed him to a four-year, $72 million deal in 2021. During his first season in New York, he only managed 37 receptions for 521 yards. With a new head coach in place in 2022, he found himself relegated to a bench role and only caught six passes in 12 games. He's almost certain to be cut this offseason.
Golladay carries a $21.4 million cap number for 2023 and the Giants can save $14.7 million by cutting him. This one is a no-brainer.