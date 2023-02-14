Five New York Giants Who Won't Be Back in 2023
The New York Giants surprised everybody in 2022, as they went 9-7-1, snuck into the postseason and even won a playoff game. First-year head coach Brian Daboll worked wonders to inject life into the moribund franchise and set it on a path for success. Now the Giants enter the offseason with a ton of optimism. New York will have about $44 million in cap space plus nine picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. The problem is, the team also has a ton of free agents.
This offseason, the Giants need to make long-term commitments to two big-time free agents: quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. Both players put it all together in 2022 and became the key figures in Daboll's offense. Both are due for significant raises, so that massive amount of cap space could dry up quickly -- Jones could be heading towards the franchise tag. To aid in the pursuit of more money to work with, the Giants could ask Leonard Williams to re-work his deal to lower its $32.3 million cap hit. That seems likely to happen.
Despite that cap space, the Giants won't be able to re-sign everyone and will need to make a few cuts to bring Jones and Barkley back and improve the rest of the roster. They'll have money to make upgrades, but not enough to bring back all of their 21 unrestricted free agents. What follows is a look at five players who won't be back with the team in 2023.