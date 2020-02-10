Giants Minor Leaguers Pranked Teammate with Chicken in his Locker
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
One of the San Francisco minor league affiliates had a little fun pranking their teammates today by sticking live chickens in their lockers. 2013 draft pick Nick Jones filmed the prank. You can’t see or hear the chicken, but Shane Loux, a 34-year-old journeyman, tweeted this picture to confirm the chicken’s presence.
As far as baseball pranks go, this is a lot less painful than, say, Icy Hot smeared over your jockstrap.
RELATED: Jeff Francoeur Was Tricked into Thinking Minor League Teammate Was Deaf for a Full Month