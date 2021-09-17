Giants Lineman Nick Gates Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury, Carted Off the Field
By Stephen Douglas
Nick Gates was carted off the field after suffering a gruesome leg injury during the frist quarer of the New York Giants - Washington Football Team game on Thursday Night Football. Gates, the Giants usual center, was starting at left guard because of an injury to Shane Lemieux.
Gates was blocking on a pass play when Daron Payne appeared to fall on his leg. Gates then fell backwards with his leg grapped under Payne. Gates clearly suffered a broken leg between the knee and ankle. It's hard to watch, but the video is below.
The Giants will now be searching for help on the offensive line again.