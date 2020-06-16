Giants Kicker Aldrick Rosas Arrested For Alleged Hit-and-Run
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 16 2020
Aldrick Rosas, the New York Giant kicker, was arrested on Monday morning following an alleged hit-and-run. The 25-year old went through a red light at around 100 mph and T-Boned another car. He tried to flee the scene in his Chevy SUV, but it broke down. He then left the car and ran. Via TMZ:
Law enforcement officials tell us when officers arrived on scene ... they launched an investigation -- and say they eventually found Rosas walking near the crash site. According to cops, Rosas' hands, legs and bare feet were covered in blood when they stopped him for questioning.
The incident took place at 8:25am. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.
Rosas was a Pro Bowler in 2018. Last season he made just 12 of 17 attempts and missed four extra points.
The team released a statement saying they're aware of the situation, but had no further comment.