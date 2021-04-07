Padres CF Jorge Mateo Helps the Giants to a Home Run
If you think you're having a rough day, just thank your luck you're not Jorge Mateo right now. Mateo is filling in as the center fielder for the San Diego Padres today and, let's just say it's not going well.
With Blake Snell on the mound facing the San Francisco Giants, Mateo probably didn't think he'd see much action during his first start in center field this season. Instead, in the top of the second inning Darin Ruf launched a ball into dead center. Mateo had the ball tracked perfectly, jumped up and the ball hit off his glove and bounced over the fence for a two-run home run.
Here's video:
You can't see it in that video, but the ball actually went in and out of his glove. And given the trajectory of the ball, if he hadn't touched it, it would have hit high off the wall, not left the yard. They very easily could have called it a four-base error.
That's just a horrible, nightmare scenario for any fielder. The home run gave the Giants a 2-0 lead, which they still maintain.