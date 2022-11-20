Giants Fans Give Kenny Golladay Resounding Applause After 15-Yard Completion
The relationship between the New York Giants and Kenny Golladay is on the rocks. Golladay has not lived up to the expectations that came with the four-year, $72 million contract the team gave him. The Giants have responded this year by benching Golladay for most of the games they've played, which has led to Golladay complaining about it to reporters.
But the salary to production ratio for Golladay means a trade is very unlikely this season and so Brian Daboll is still trying to make it work. The wideout received some snaps in the first half of New York's matchup against Golladay's old team, the Detroit Lions, on Sunday and received a rather sarcastic round of applause from the fans at MetLife Stadium after finally catching a pass.
A loud ovation for a 15-yard catch. Maybe the loudest of all time. Perhaps it will motivate Golladay to turn those cheers less sarcastic.