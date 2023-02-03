Giannis Mad at Chick-fil-A Because They Didn't Give Him Free Food
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 106-105 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. Giannis made 21 of 39 field goals and grabbed 19 rebounds in a very impressive performance and he worked up quite an appetite in the process. After the game he said he told the press he would be eating at Culvers and made sure to explain why.
"You know why I'm going to Culver's? Because Chick-fil-A did not give me no free meals."
Obviously, this is a great chance for Culver's to lock down Giannis by throwing a few extra burgers in his order, but on the other hand, when you're making $40 million a year do you really need to be complaining about $40 worth of fast food? It feels like just yesterday he was having his mind blown by a smoothie.
What would that young man think about his older self and his max deal complaining about a lack of free food? Chick-fil-A can't even be upset about him taking his business elsewhere since he apparently doesn't want to pay.