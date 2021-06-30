VIDEO: Giannis Landed Awkwardly on His Right Knee During Game 4 Against the Atlanta Hawks
Giannis Antetokounmpo hyperextended his right knee during game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks. Giannis went up to contest an alley-oop to Clint Capela and both players ended up on the ground. Giannis took a long time to get up and was helped off the court. The hopefully good news is that once he got off the floor with help from his brother Thanasis, he walked to the locker room under his own power.
While the Atlanta crowd got very quiet, fans in Milwaukee who had gathered to watch the game outside the Bucks arena were shocked. After all the stars that the league has lost during the postseason, everyone expected the worst.
Giannis would return to the Milwaukee bench. We will update as it happens.
UPDATE: Giannis returned to the locker room as the Hawks extended their lead to 20. We will now wait to see if he is back in time for game 5.