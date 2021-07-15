Giannis Gave an All-Time Press Conference After Game 4
Giannis Antetokounmpo made the play of his career on Wednesday night, blocking DeAndre Ayton in a huge moment late in Game 4 as the Milwaukee Bucks evened the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns at 2-2. Long before Giannis made the Not Today Ayton block, he left the game very early, just as he did during Game 3. Turns out he had to take a tinkle. Bunny Colvin would not have approved, but he was trying to be polite.
That was far from the only moment of the presser. Giannis did an incredible job explaining what happened during the block. The honesty with which he discusses things really is something.
And finally, he tied all the biggest storylines of the Finals together by making a big deal of wherever Rachel Nichols had been stashed.
He can even make a press conference interesting without getting into it with a reporter. Truly special stuff.