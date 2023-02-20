Giannis Played Just 20-Seconds of the All-Star Game, Leaving Bettors Begging for Refunds on Twitter
Giannis Antetokounmpo was a captain in the 2023 NBA All-Star game opposite LeBron James. Giannis then started the game with his wrist taped, went baseline, dunked without really touching the rim. Giannis then took a foul and headed to the bench, his night done.
Since betting is quite popular and easy these days, many people placed wagers on various aspects of the game. Including bets on Giannis to do things like score points and make a three-pointer. If you did that, you were on Twitter betting your sports book to issue a refund. Just search "Giannis refund."
You would think it was a bad move to bet any money on Giannis having much production in the game after we all watched him sprain his wrist live on TNT just a few nights ago, but alas.