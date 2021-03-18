Giannis Antetokounmpo Cooks Sixers, Sits Down on Court
By Kyle Koster | Mar 17, 2021, 9:58 PM EDT
With the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers locked at 98-98 in overtime, Giannis Antetokounmpo went on a personal 7-0 run that included two fantastic drives with a triple wedged in the middle. Upon completing the stretch, which proved to be the difference in the Bucks' 109-105 victory, Antetokounmpo put a whole bottle of dijon mustard on the whole buffet by popping a squat in the middle of the court as the teams went to their respective benches.
One doesn't see that very often. One should see it more often, though, because it's an absolutely delightful thing to do. Pay no attention to the Philadelphia crowd, which hated it and showered the visiting player with boos. Kind of hypocritical considering that all of them were probably sitting down as well.
In a postgame interview with ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth, Giannis said he was trying to be in the moment and have fun. Perfectly reasonable, but not soon forgivable for the Sixers faithful.