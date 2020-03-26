Giannis Antetokounmpo Shocked to Learn His Girlfriend Grew Up a Lakers Fan
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 26 2020
Giannis Antetokounmpo is stuck home like everyone right now. He went on Instagram Live with his baby, Liam, and his girlfriend, Mariah. Asked about their favorite team besides the Milwaukee Bucks, Mariah said she was a Los Angeles Lakers fan growing up. Giannis was floored.
File this one away for when life goes back to normal and the speculation about whether Giannis will stay in Milwaukee. He briefly looks genuinely hurt that someone so close to him would ever root for the Lakers, even before they knew each other. Too bad she didn't say the Warriors. It was just a month ago that they were rumored to be maneuvering so they could land him.