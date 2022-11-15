Giannis Antetokounmpo Went Down With a Leg Injury and All of Milwaukee Went Silent
The Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, but things actually could have been a lot worse. Early in the second quarter Giannis Antetokounmpo went down under the basket and grabbed his left foot. Bucks play-by-play voice Lisa Byington was laughing until she saw Giannis on the floor and immediately started saying, "Uh oh. Uh oh." Marques Johnson noted how quiet the arena got as the broadcast showed fans and players in stunned silence. Shock and fear on their faces.
Luckily, that only lasted a few seconds as Giannis remembered that he's an indestructable alien and got up and walked away without so much as a limp. For a brief moment though, the entire city of Milwaukee - maybe the entire state of Wisconsin - held their breath and feared the worst.
Now they can go back to telling people he's not leaving.