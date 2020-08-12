Giannis Antetokounmpo Headbutted Moe Wagner and Got Ejected
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 11 2020
Giannis Antetokounmpo lost his mind Tuesday night and wound up headbutting Moe Wagner during the Milwaukee Bucks' matchup with the Washington Wizards. It was an insane move by Giannis and he was ejected as a result. He'll almost certainly face a suspension as well.
In the middle of the second quarter, Wagner stepped in and took a charge on Giannis. It was a borderline call by the officials, but it didn't go Milwaukee's way. Antetokounmpo was not happy about it and he and Wagner exchanged some words. Then Giannis just walked over and lowered his forehead right into Wagner's with some serious force.
Here's the whole scene as it unfolded:
Yeah, you can't do that. Giannis may need to sit for a few games. That's no different than throwing a punch.
This sucks because Antetokounmpo is the reigning MVP and any game he misses is far less fun. But he's too smart to be doing something like that. Maybe being cooped up in the NBA's Orlando bubble for so long is finally getting to some players.