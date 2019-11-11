Giannis Air-Balled a Free Throw, Ripped His Jersey, and Kicked a Sign in a Bucks Win
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 10 2019
Giannis Antetokounmpo was very frustrated at the end of the first half of tonight's Milwaukee Bucks - Oklahoma City Thunder game. Gianns airballed a free throw with seven-seconds remaining, even thought he held his follow-through for a very long time.
Giannis then exited the game with the Bucks down three. On his way to the bench he ripped his jersey. His frustration carried into halftime as he kicked some signage on the way to the locker room.
Eventually, things turned around for Antetokounmpo. The Bucks came back and won, 121-119. Giannis finished with 16 rebounds and 36 points on 19 field goal attempts. Oh, and he made seven of the eight free throws that he didn't airball so he probably shouldn't be so frustrated.