Giancarlo Stanton Remains Out of Yankees Lineup For Game 3 By Liam McKeone | Oct 15 2019 Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Yankees started off this ALCS strong with a dominant win over Houston, but came out on the wrong side of a heart-breaker after Carlos Correa walked it off in the bottom of the 11th inning in Game 2.

Superstar slugger Giancarlo Stanton missed that game with a right quad strain, and the news has just come from manager Aaron Boone that he'll miss Game 3 as well.

Aaron Boone told beat reporters before today's Game 3 of the #ALCS that, if this were the regular season, Giancarlo Stanton's right quad strain would warrant an IL stint. Stanton is out of today's lineup, but, Boone says, he will again be available off the bench vs. the #Astros. — Matt Marrone (@thebigm) October 15, 2019

This, obviously, is not ideal, as the Yankees will go up against another one of Houston's aces in Gerrit Cole, and need all the offensive help they can get. Fortunately, they have Aaron Hicks in as his replacement, and they could certainly do worse there.

On the whole, this Yankees team is more used to seeing Stanton sidelined than on the diamond, so it won't make as big of an impact as a star slugger's absence normally would. But this ALCS is a heavyweight title bout, and both teams need every possible advantage they can get, especially when it comes to run support. New York, in particular, needs all of that they can manage. They'll call on him in a pinch, but if the injury is as serious as Boone is communicating, Stanton might be in danger of missing more than just one non-elimination playoff game.