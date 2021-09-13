Yankees and Mets Benches Clear After Giancarlo Stanton Stops to Talk Trash During Home Run Trot
By Stephen Douglas
The New York Yankees and New York Mets did not show much love to the unwritten rules on Sunday night. In the final game of the Subway Series the benches and bullpens emptied after a Giancarlo Stanton home run in the 7th inning. Stanton slowed down to have words with Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor as he rounded second.
Stanton was responding to what Lindor did earlier in the game on his own home run trot when he taunted the Yankees for allegedly whistling to signal what pitches were coming during Saturday's game.
Things never really escalated, but of course Javy Baez and Gerrit Cole both got involved in the hand gesturing.
So much posturing. And only another hour to go.