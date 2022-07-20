Giancarlo Stanton Literally Crushed a Baseball in the MLB All-Star Game
Giancarlo Stanton hit a 457-foot home run off Tony Gonsolin on an 0-2 count in the 4th inning of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. Stanton absolutely crushed the ball, which was especially impressive considering how badly he missed on a first pitch slider
So anyway, the compression on the baseball at the point of contact, which lasted like a millionth of a second, is hilarious. It's one of those things where you know what a baseball feels like and know that they most definitely do not squish like this.
The lesson, as always, is to never let Giancarlo Stanton hit your baseball because it will be forever changed.