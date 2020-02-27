Getting to Know Julianne Viani-Braen
By Bobby Burack | Feb 27 2020
Julianne Viani-Braen joins the podcast this week to discuss working as an independent contractor with roles at ESPN, CBS, Big Ten Network, MSG, and YES Network.
We chatted about her transition to color commentating, how she broke into the business, her workload, calling games via virtual reality, role models, social media, and her plans moving forward.
Also touched upon: her hobbies, interests, if she was a fighter, why she reminds me of Ronda Rousey, television talk, and her cooking cooking prowess.
Listen: Below | Download: Here
