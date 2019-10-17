Getting to Know Abby Hornacek By Bobby Burack | Oct 17 2019

FOX Nation's Abby Hornacek joins the podcast this week to talk about her three shows, her career, future, life, interests, being a nerd, and we try to find her sports teams to root for. She will also be at the FOX Nation Patriot Awards on November 6.

Listen: Below | Download: Here | Listen on iTunes: Here | Listen on iHeart: Here

